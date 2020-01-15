Unfortunately, the George W. Hill facility’s approach is not unique. The larger problem is the wide variation in the availability of medications to treat opioid use disorder across Pennsylvania’s county jails. Bucks County jail, for example, offers only naltrexone, like George W. Hill. Montgomery County jail offers all medications only for people who were on active treatment prior to their incarceration. The state prison system — which is completely separate from each of the county jails — also offers all medications for those who are already treated, but only naltrexone before release to the community for those who are not. Philadelphia County’s jails and the Camden County Jail initiate treatment using buprenorphine for those who need it.