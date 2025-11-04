For Philly’s Greyhound bus terminal, the best way forward is by going in reverse | Editorial

Philadelphia’s peripatetic journey to find a new home for the city’s bus terminal has come to the end of the line. Pending approval, Greyhound will move back to the space it occupied until two and a half years ago, when the company shut down its station at 10th and Filbert Streets.

City Council, which must sign off on the proposal, should move swiftly to ensure the long nightmare for intercity passengers — who often found themselves with nowhere to sit, no place to eat, and no restroom access — is now over.

Advertisement

The old terminal had long become somewhat of an eyesore, but it gave people somewhere dry and warm to wait, provided bathrooms, and was near both multiple forms of public transportation and a plethora of restaurants.

The same cannot be said for the varying locations the city attempted on the road back to Filbert Street.

The initial attempt to load passengers on Sixth and Market Streets drew the ire of the federal workplaces in the vicinity, leading to a quick departure. While the site did offer plenty of access to transit and commercial amenities, it left bus riders with nowhere to sit and little shelter from the elements. The loading and unloading of passengers also disrupted SEPTA operations.

Sadly, the city’s attempt to rectify those problems only made them worse. Relocating the bus stop to Front and Spring Garden Streets left bus passengers feeling even more isolated.

» READ MORE: East Market Street needs smart new development, not another ‘Disney Hole’ | Editorial

When a Philadelphia Parking Authority garage in Old City was touted as a possible solution, neighbors there reacted by hiring a public relations team to help pump the breaks on the plan. Eventually, city officials realized the only possible way to move forward was to hit reverse.

Initially, reopening the terminal was not a possibility, as the site was slated to become part of the 76 Place arena complex. After the Sixers abandoned plans for a Center City facility in January, the Filbert Street location became an obvious choice.

The current plan calls for the Philadelphia Parking Authority to lease and renovate the terminal. The cost of the lease would be covered by new usage fees on the bus operators.

The city’s Department of Planning and Development, the Managing Director’s Office, and Richie Lazer, the head of the parking authority, deserve much of the credit for finding a workable solution.

While some of the final details — in particular, support from district Councilmember Mark Squilla, who said he was not consulted about the plan — need to be ironed out, a successful move back to Filbert Street would restore some of the civic dignity that Philadelphia lost when it literally left passengers out in the cold.

ENDORSEMENTS

Election Day is today — Tuesday, Nov. 4. That means it is time to vote.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must also be returned by 8 p.m. You can find your polling place online at pavoterservices.pa.gov. The Inquirer has an interactive voter guide available at inquirer.com/politics/election.

To help voters make their decisions, The Inquirer Editorial Board — which operates independently from the newsroom — interviewed candidates in several competitive primary races in the city and statewide. The board conducted independent research, reviewed the candidates’ position statements, and discussed the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates before making its endorsements.

N.J. Governor

Mikie Sherrill

Philadelphia District Attorney

Larry Krasner

Pa. Supreme Court

Christine Donohue: Yes to retain

Kevin Dougherty: Yes to retain

David Wecht: Yes to retain