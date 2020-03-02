A millionaire’s tax will likely yield short-term fiscal and political benefits. So get it done already. But the new tax won’t change the fact that New Jersey relies too heavily on property owners to fund its ever-expanding government operations. Municipalities and school districts need to share more services and merge when feasible. Trenton should cut spending, or at least the size of spending increases, while considering ways to increase sales tax or other revenue in order to take the pressure off of homeowners. Otherwise, property taxes will keep going up ... until there are no millionaires left.