We endorse Will Cunningham. A lawyer in Vineland, he has raised less money and has less name recognition than his rivals. But Cunningham, 34, has significant experience on the Hill. He worked in the Washington office of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) as a member of the health-care policy team, and also on the House Oversight Committee staff of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D., Md.). We like Cunningham’s support for bold criminal justice reform. Cunningham’s is an inspiring life story — homeless while a Vineland High School student, he earned a Brown University scholarship. His is a generation whose time has come.