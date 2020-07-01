Van Drew is a plum target for the victor of Tuesday’s Democratic primary: a longtime conservative former Democrat who voted against impeachment, switched parties, and embraced Trump in the Oval Office and in Wildwood. Van Drew is expected to prevail in his own primary after Trump and his allies largely cleared the field for him. New Jersey’s July 7 primary is being conducted mostly by mail voting, and also includes a Republican primary to take on first-term Democratic Rep. Andy Kim.