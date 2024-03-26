In N.J., Tammy Murphy’s withdrawal from the U.S. Senate race signals a welcome change to politics as usual | Editorial

Not a vote has been cast in New Jersey’s U.S. Senate primary, but the withdrawal of Tammy Murphy from the Democratic race is already a win for small-d democrats in the Garden State.

Barring an upset come November, Pennsylvania’s deep blue neighbor will replace a longtime senator whose latest indictment alleges he received hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes with a man who helped pick up debris from the floor of the House after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

At this rate, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim may one day be able to add New Jersey’s Democratic machine to his list of successful cleanup jobs.

When U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez was indicted on federal charges in September, it was Kim who became the first New Jersey Democrat to call for his resignation. Kim was also the first candidate to announce his intention to challenge Menendez in the June 4 Democratic primary, saying: “This is not something I expected to do, but I believe New Jersey deserves better. We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our country’s integrity. I believe it’s time we restore faith in our democracy, and that’s why I am stepping up and running for Senate.”

Initially, Kim did not have a clear path. New Jersey’s political establishment lined up instead behind Murphy. The state’s first lady, who had been an integral part of Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration and campaigns, was seeking to benefit from an obscure — and unique to New Jersey — practice known as the “county line.”

This rule allows local political committees the right to group their endorsed candidates together regardless of what office they are seeking, giving them a preferential position on the ballot. Non-endorsed candidates are shunted toward other, less prominent spots. Appearing on “the line” has long been seen as essential for any aspiring politician.

Kim’s campaign may be the beginning of the line’s last stand.

When Kim filed a lawsuit last month decrying the practice, Murphy’s campaign labeled it a “sad hypocritical stunt.” In court filings, the congressman called the “county line” system unconstitutional and pointed to studies that found as much as a 20 percentage point advantage for candidates in the preferred ballot position.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, a Phil Murphy appointee, announced that his office would not defend the system. If the suit succeeds, it will mean an end to what are essentially ballots that are custom-designed by political insiders. On a practical level, the move would also force future candidates to win over the state’s voters, rather than just focus on winning an endorsement from its Democratic county committees.

Even if the suit fails, however, Kim’s success has dealt a potent, if so far symbolic, blow to politics as usual in overwhelmingly Democratic New Jersey.

That’s a good sign for the state, which has long been known for corruption and corporate giveaways. New Jersey’s leaders have handed hundreds of millions in tax credits to big business, while middle- and working-class residents struggle with an ever-increasing cost of living and highest-in-the-nation property taxes. The state will not be able to change course without a political system that’s responsive to the needs of voters, rather than donors and insiders.

The kind of scandals associated with Menendez and the political machine have long held New Jersey back. Atlantic City, once known as America’s playground, fell into decline as legalized gambling and a series of corrupt leaders plundered the town. Camden, which regularly ranks as one of the state’s poorest cities, struggles to rebuild itself despite multiple attempts to lure companies to the east bank of the Delaware River.

Hopefully, Kim’s example can be the first step toward building a New Jersey that works for everyone.