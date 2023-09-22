NJ Sen. Bob Menendez indicted over gifts of gold bars, apartment

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.) and his wife have been federally indicted on allegations they accepted bribes in the form of gold bars, a luxury car, and an apartment from wealthy businessmen seeking his assistance with government affairs.

The indictment is the second time Menendez, who leads the powerful Foreign Relations Committee, has faced federal corruption charges. A 2015 case, involving his relationship with a Florida eye doctor, ended in a mistrial and prosecutors opting not to pursue a retrial.

The new case, returned by a federal grand jury in New York, involves three different businessmen who prosecutors say Menendez used the powers of his office to enrich.

“Those bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle and other things of value,” the indictment said.

Prosecutors are expected to unveil the charges at an 11 a.m. news conference in New York.

This is a developing story and will be updated.