Even by New Jersey standards, viral images of state troopers forcibly removing a prominent progressive leader from a recent legislative committee session were startling. “The exercise of democracy in the house of the people is under attack," a dozen nonpartisan advocacy organizations declared in a joint letter, articulating a deep and growing dismay over the way dissent is handled, or mishandled, under one-party rule at the Statehouse. The Democrats in charge of Trenton seem too mesmerized lately by the soap opera of their internal power struggle — at one point, South Jersey party boss George Norcross publicly insulted Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy — so they may not have given any thought to how shabby their performance must look to the people on whose behalf they supposedly govern.