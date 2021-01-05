Disappointingly, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, the only Republican who is not going to oppose the certification of Biden’s victory, joined the fray — though in a more insidious way. He introduced the Restoring Faith In Elections Act: a bill that calls for uniform standards for mail voting and for curing ballots, but also imposes a national voter ID requirement. He called the bill “not political and should not be controversial.” Considering Pennsylvania’s history with voter ID laws, Fitzpatrick is either ignorant or playing dumb.