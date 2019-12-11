The most concerning part of the amendment is not what it took out, but what it added. The amended bill allows judges to give probation officers of people convicted gun offenses, sex crimes, and trafficking large amounts of drugs the power to conduct searches without a warrant or reasonable suspicion — a practice that the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania contends would be unconstitutional. Further, the amended bill allows judges to decide on their own volition that as part of the terms of probation, the person can no longer use a prescription medication of any kind. That would include medication for opioid-use disorder, such as methadone and buprenorphine; that is problematic, considering that despite proven efficacy, some judges view these treatments as “replacing one addiction with another.”