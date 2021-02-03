Many constituents calling their legislators may have been alarmed by the widespread but baseless “election fraud” claims spread by Trump and his allies before, during, and since Nov. 3. Such claims were tossed out of dozens of courtrooms nationwide, including in Pennsylvania — where a record-breaking 6.9 million voters exercised their right to be heard in person, or by mail. Along with judicial decisions that found no basis for claims of widespread election fraud, the turnout suggests that voting systems worked well, despite the pandemic.