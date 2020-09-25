The problems facing the commonwealth and requiring action by the state legislature are enormous. Pennsylvania’s August unemployment rate was 10.3% — 2% higher than the national average and nearly double what it was in March. State utilities reported earlier in the summer that 845,000 customers were so behind on their bill payment that if there wasn’t a moratorium on utility shutoffs, their services could have been ended. According to a Census Bureau survey from early September, more than 20% of Pennsylvania households expect loss in income in the upcoming weeks and 25% said they are likely to experience eviction or foreclosure in the coming months.