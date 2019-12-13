Even for a town with a troubled history of policing, this year stood out, especially when Commissioner Richard Ross resigned. In the past week alone, an officer was arrested after being caught on video punching a handcuffed man, three police officers with a history of misconduct were promoted, and a new federal lawsuit was filed against an officer for excessive force. Mayor Jim Kenney imposed a December 31 deadline for selecting a new police commissioner. This is one of the most critical choices any mayor can make; for Kenney who presides over a city of high gun violence and chaos within the department, the stakes are even higher.