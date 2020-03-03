The Poverty Action Plan includes innovative ideas, such as guaranteeing basic incomes to some Philadelphians — as well as the expansion of existing efforts, such as a rent subsidy program and a job training stipend. The plan also outlines approaches to lobbying state government to increase the minimum wage, create a state earned-income tax credit, and restore general assistance, among other state initiatives. A promising element of the plan is the call to create a single application for all city, state, and federal benefits that would allow people to get all the help they qualify for — millions of unclaimed dollars that should get into the hands of Philadelphians.