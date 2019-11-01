The lack of choice is even more serious when it comes to certain Council races, including the seat for the Sixth District, currently occupied by Bobby Henon, under indictment for conspiracy, bribery, and fraud, along with IBEW 98 boss John Dougherty, who is also Henon’s boss. Henon makes $73,000 working for the union, concurrent with his council seat. (As with many things in this city, holding a Council seat and a second job is not illegal, but it’s not right either.) Henon should have his day in court, but that there was no serious Democrat challenging him in the primary is shameful. He is expected to easily best Republican challenger Pete Smith.