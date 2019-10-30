Given the lack of TV ads or even the litter of stray flyers in the run-up to Election Day, you might assume that the City of Brotherly Love has somehow become the Happiest Place on Earth, where a dearth of civic problems has brought a kind of municipal end of history. To the contrary, Philadelphia has more problems than the Democrats have 2020 presidential candidates. The list includes persistent gun violence that spiked with last weekend’s shooting of a baby and a toddler, a plethora of drug overdoses, America’s highest big-city rate of deep poverty, underfunded and unequal schools, political corruption involving Council members and union bosses, and an oil refinery that blew up and nearly killed us all.