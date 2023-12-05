Intimidating Jewish businesses will not end the bombing in Gaza | Editorial

The hundreds of protesters who marched through Center City and University City on Sunday are free to demand a cease-fire in Gaza. But stopping to chant outside a restaurant owned by Israeli-born Michael Solomonov undermines calls for peace and reeks of antisemitism.

Specifically targeting Jewish businesses in Philadelphia or elsewhere summons up dark historical memories of World War II German atrocities and should not be tolerated. Gov. Josh Shapiro was right to call out protesters who harassed Goldie, Solomonov’s falafel shop.

“Tonight in Philly, we saw a blatant act of antisemitism — not a peaceful protest. A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli,” Shapiro wrote on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. “This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history.”

State Sen. Nikil Saval, who has signed a letter supporting a cease-fire in Gaza, rightly noted the wrongheaded nature of the protests aimed at Solomonov’s restaurant. “Targeting Jewish neighbors and businesses because of the actions of the Israeli government perpetuates violence when our efforts should be toward building a world of safety, solidarity, and inclusion for everyone,” Saval wrote on X.

Goldie was part of a boycott list of “Zionist-owned” restaurants issued by a group called the Philly Palestine Coalition, which has organized some local pro-Palestine demonstrations. Many of these restaurants were included simply for being owned by Jews. In the case of Suraya, a Lebanese restaurant in Fishtown, its inclusion was due to selling Israeli products.

Of course, the protesters are well within their right to put on peaceful demonstrations that bring attention to the bombing in Gaza, where more than 15,000 people have been killed, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza.

The indiscriminate killing of women and children has been particularly horrific and heartbreaking. More than 6,600 children have been killed by Israeli forces and thousands more are missing under the rubble, according to the health ministry.

The bombing in Gaza was brought on by the terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas militants on Oct. 7. Hamas massacred around 1,200 people and roughly another 240 were taken hostage. The brutal attacks have included reports of rape, beheading, and other despicable acts.

Israel has a right to defend itself from the attack by Hamas, a terrorist organization whose stated goal is to destroy the state of Israel and kill all Jews living there. But Israel must do more to allow civilians to move to safe zones and reach humanitarian aid.

A weeklong cease-fire and prisoner exchange was a welcome first step. But an extended pause is needed or Israel risks undermining support for its efforts to root out the Hamas terrorists.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin correctly said Israel risked a “strategic defeat” in its war with Hamas as the civilian death toll in Gaza grows.

That is all the more reason why protesters in Philadelphia and elsewhere who are calling for a cease-fire would better help their cause by ensuring their marches are peaceful and avoid antisemitic tropes. The protesters who went out of their way to target a Jewish-owned restaurant only helped inflame already heightened tensions.

Fortunately, the protests in Philadelphia ended without any incident beyond the spraying of graffiti in University City calling for a “free Gaza” and snarled traffic. But with many people on edge, it is easy to see how quickly things could spiral out of control.

The Israel-Hamas war has already led to an alarming spike in threats against Jewish, Arab, and Muslim communities in the United States, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland. Philadelphia-area advocacy groups have reported similar upticks in vile acts targeting Jewish, Muslim, and Arab residents.

Protesters planning to gather in Harrisburg next weekend for a statewide call for a cease-fire in Gaza should keep the focus on peace for everyone.