Voters in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District have a fine choice in U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a hard-working Democrat who has proven himself worthy of a second term. Kim’s GOP opponent, the retired businessman David Richter, offers strong support for Trump as a centerpiece of his campaign. But even if the president is re-elected, residents in the 3rd District deserve to be represented by a member of Congress who’s focused more on local and regional, rather than national, issues. We endorse Kim.

Kim held foreign policy-related positions in the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. A 38-year-old father of two, he lives in Burlington Township, Burlington County — the bluer part of a district that extends from the Delaware River to the Atlantic. But Kim has held regular town halls throughout not only Burlington but also far more Republican Ocean County; that’s where Richter settled after searching for a district from which to run for Congress. Kim, who has shown an ability to work with colleagues across the aisle, has a bi-partisan streak and also serves on a special Congressional committee on the coronavirus, as well as on a committee focused on small businesses. Andy Kim is the right choice for the voters of this district.

