How Mayor Kenney can leave a lasting imprint on the city — and perhaps democracy itself | Editorial

Whither Mayor Jim Kenney?

As Kenney plays out his final months in office in relative obscurity, it’s worth remembering his triumphant first year as mayor in 2016 — way back before the pandemic and Donald Trump upended the world.

Kenney passed a soda tax despite deep-pocketed opposition, negotiated a fair labor deal with the city’s largest blue-collar union, hosted a largely peaceful Democratic National Convention, added 16 miles of bike lanes, and emerged as a champion of reducing inequality and poverty.

It was an auspicious start for the longtime City Council member who earmarked the soda tax money for free quality pre-K and to renovate city parks, recreation centers, and libraries. Indeed, Kenney’s future appeared bright as he appealed to young progressives, African Americans, liberal elites, and white working-class voters.

But then Kenney seemed to run out of energy and ideas as the pandemic and gun violence overshadowed his tenure. The low point came last summer when, in a moment of candor following a July Fourth shooting incident, Kenney said he would be happy when he was no longer mayor so he “could enjoy some stuff.”

It seemed as if Kenney had quit on the city. His former Council colleague Maria Quiñones Sánchez said he told her that he planned to leave the country after his term. Some called for him to resign. It would be a shame if that one comment came to define Kenney’s legacy.

» READ MORE: Mayor Kenney’s lament | Editorial

Perhaps the mayor has one last selfless act of public service left in him?

Unfortunately, Kenney has frittered away most of the $850,000 in his political action committee, as The Inquirer reported last week. More than half of the money went to pay a handful of consultants, while $24,000 was spent in bars and restaurants.

Talk about a wasted opportunity. It’s not too late, though. Kenney should use the time and money he has left in his PAC for something more useful than consultants and bar tabs. And we have just the cause that needs dire attention: saving American democracy in the city where it was founded.

Kenney is in a rare position to lead a get-out-the-vote effort in Philadelphia in advance of the November 2024 presidential election. The stakes could not be higher, as the election appears headed for a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

A recent poll showed Biden and Trump locked in a dead heat. The winner will likely be decided by a couple hundred thousand swing voters in a handful of states, just as it was in 2016 and 2020.

Just as in the last election, all eyes may be on Pennsylvania. And which way the Keystone State goes will largely be determined by the turnout in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

This is where things get dicey. Voter turnout in Philadelphia has plummeted in recent elections. For those interested in preserving democracy and ensuring Trump, who was indicted for trying to subvert the 2020 election, does not return to the White House, this should be a top priority.

Kenney could use his final months as mayor to sound the alarm. He can be a compelling voice when he puts down the script and speaks from the heart. Kenney could also use his convening power to rally political, business, and religious leaders to make the case to increase voter turnout — and carry the banner forward once he leaves office.

Of course, this should not be all on Kenney’s shoulders. Others must heed the call. We’re looking at you, Bob Brady. The longtime Democratic Party boss has presided over the drop in turnout with little to say and even less action. Please step up or step aside.

More of the same old, same old is not good enough. After all, the likely Republican nominee is out on bail after trying to steal the last presidential election. The fate of the free world hangs in the balance. So do many other important causes from combating climate change, the appointment of federal judges, and the war in Ukraine.

The city just went through a hotly contested mayoral primary. Several highly qualified candidates assembled field organizations and raised millions of dollars. Imagine if Kenney could bring them all together to educate and motivate voters. Cherelle Parker, the likely next mayor, could also play a key role once she is in office.

This should be an all-hands-on-deck effort. For Kenney, it could reshape his legacy as the mayor who helped save democracy. He could go out with a bang instead of a whimper.