Another Election Day, another edition for Clout’s Three Questions, when we wrangle as many politicians as possible, asking them to say in public what everyone is chattering about in private.

Tuesday’s Questions:

Who wins the May Democratic primary for mayor in Philadelphia? What does Mayor Jim Kenney do next? When does Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro run for president?

Some danced and dodged, hoping to avoid trouble. Others dived right in. From 26 interviews, here are our top 12. Of note: We didn’t find anyone who thought Shapiro won’t run for president.

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle quipped that the Philly Phanatic will surge in a 25-candidate field, drawing demands from Republicans to see his birth certificate from the Galapagos Islands. He hopes Kenney takes a nice vacation. For Shapiro, Boyle said predictions are dicey: “If you had predicted that last two presidents would be an African American with the middle name Hussein, followed by a 1980s-1990s C-list celebrity Donald Trump you would have been laughed out of the room.”

Former State Sen. Vince Fumo said West Philly State Rep. Amen Brown could “run up the middle” in a field crowded with progressive and centrist candidates. Fumo is still mad at Kenney, once a trusted aide, and said, “He better get out of town fast” after his police protection detail is gone. And Fumo is not sure the country would accept a Jewish president. “Josh is a great guy. I don’t think he has the gravitas to be president.”

Mike Stack III, the former lieutenant governor, said he might run for mayor as an independent. “If Mike Stack’s in it, I’d bet on Mike Stack.” On Kenney: “We could write a Broadway show about this. He’s disillusioned.” And for Shapiro: “As soon as possible. He’s been planning this since grade school.”

Sen. Bob Casey punted on the mayoral race and predicted Kenney will have a very successful life after office. For Shapiro: “Josh has a good chance at being a two-term governor. He’d have to consider [the best timing].”

Former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker, a candidate for mayor, endorsed herself and said she had no idea what Kenney does next. On Shapiro: “As soon as his mission is accomplished for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, a candidate for mayor, named herself as the primary winner and predicted, with a flair for understatement, that Kenney would move away. “It doesn’t seem like he’s loving his job.” On Shapiro: “As soon as he has a real opportunity at it.”

Former City Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez, a candidate for mayor, likes Maria Quiñones Sánchez’s chances. On Kenney: “He is either going to move to Madrid or Florida. He personally told me that.” And she sees a 2032 presidential run for Shapiro.

City Councilmember Helen Gym, a potential contender for mayor, said “the right woman” will win the primary. She predicted Kenney will “find peace” post-office and said, “It’s his choice to make,” on Shapiro.

State Sen. Sharif Street, chairman of the state Democratic Party, said the person who “gets the heart of the people” will win the primary. He said that Kenney will “smile” when his term ends and that Shapiro will run for president “at the right time.”

Gov. Tom Wolf didn’t have a pick among “a lot of good people” running for mayor and said Kenney is likely to “travel a lot” when he leaves office. On Shapiro, a longtime ally, Wolf said: “Pennsylvania is in really great financial shape. The next governor is going to be able to really make themselves shine.”

State Rep.-elect Ben Waxman picked Quiñones-Sánchez (and not, he said, because she had been a client of his consulting business). He sees Kenney becoming mayor in Wildwood and figures Shapiro runs for president as soon as he feels he has accomplished what he needs to do as governor.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who makes deadpan a discipline, said, “Malcom stared at you blankly” when asked about the mayor’s race. He wished Kenney well and gave us the “stared at you blankly” treatment again when asked about Shapiro.

Shawn Dillon hits the jackpot

Clout told you two weeks ago that Northeast Philly Democratic ward leader Shawn Dillon was lined up for the cushiest state job in all of Pennsylvania, a seat on the Gaming Control Board.

We hear that likely becomes official Tuesday when the state Senate reconvenes, because Dillon passed his background check.

The Senate Democratic Caucus will nominate Dillon for the job that pays $145,018 per year to attend one to three meetings a month.

Dillon confirmed that he resigned this week as leader of Ward 66A and was replaced by his younger brother, State Sen. Jimmy Dillon. He did not comment on his impending nomination.

Shawn Dillon had been the odds-on favorite to win a May special election for a vacant seat in the state Senate until the Pennsylvania Democratic Party botched the filing of his financial interests statement, allowing Republicans to challenge his candidacy in court.

Dillon took the hit for the party, dropping off the ballot, replaced by his brother, who won with 57% of the vote in a Northeast Philly district where Democrats outnumber Republicans by 2-1.

The Senate seat pays $95,432, so Dillon will make 66% more on the gaming board. Or, as they say in the casino business, jackpot!

