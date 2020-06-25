In the midst of the wave of protests against racial bias in policing, the city filed with the court an expert’s response to the ACLU’s report on racial bias in stop-and-frisk. While the response does not disagree with the overall conclusion that racial bias persists, it suggests methodological flaws in the analysis. It also includes logic that can only be defined as victim blaming. The expert suggests that one reason for the high rate of frisks of Black pedestrians could be that “Black detainees viewed the police with more wariness and/or skepticism” and officers “view this wariness as suspicion that the detainees were in possession of weapons.”