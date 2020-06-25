It’s particularly galling that some of the worst abuses are happening in Philadelphia, in the shadows of where Thomas Jefferson and the other Founders created an American Experiment in the name of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” The unhappiness and violation of civil liberties caused by the Vine Street tear gassing — a day of growing infamy that was dissected Thursday by a team of New York Times reporters with a thoroughness you might find for an assault in Tiananmen Square or some other dictatorial palace — is the worst but not the only gross offense in the City of Brotherly Love (and Sisterly Affection).