The pandemic immediately laid bare failures and flaws in public education in this city and others that have been generations in the making. The path toward fixing it requires a much wider conversation that must happen now. Mayor Kenney has the power to convene a working group that includes not only the District and the union, but parents, educators, child advocates, elected officials, as well as members of the business community, who have an important stake in this. They should commit to the immediate task of reopening schools — and the longer-term task of rethinking how public education should work for all. It’s time to end stand-offs, and begin standing up.