The semi-automatic rifle used in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera last October in Kensington and later sold in Camden was among 36 firearms recovered in that city by a joint Pennsylvania-New Jersey law enforcement probe into illegal gun trafficking between the two states. “Operation Zombie” also led to the arrest of five suspects and helped publicize the launch of a PA/NJ Gun Trafficking Initiative aimed at interrupting the so-called iron pipeline of illegal firearms. These pipelines exist regionally and nationally because of the continued lack of reasonable firearms regulations. But this bistate effort does hold the promise of improving the tools available to gun crime investigators on the street.