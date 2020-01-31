Starting in February 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; and the New Jersey State Police began investigating Crosley in the trafficking of weapons and methamphetamine, Montalto told the judge. Every time he was contacted by an undercover law enforcement source, Crosley “would indicate that he had multiple weapons for sale” and also could sell methamphetamine, she said.