The Philadelphia school board’s refusal to sign off on a major tax break for Hilco Redevelopment Partners, the new owner of the former PES refinery, was unexpected. But it also could be an unexpected opportunity. Public pressure to reduce Philly’s property tax abatement on new residential construction, rising opposition to public subsidies, including one connected to a proposed Sixers arena, and the board’s recent decision suggest that a shift from offering incentives for development toward asking developers to directly assist host communities may be underway. That would be good news. But absent leadership from elected officials, it will be up to residents, business owners, and organizations to press for more than mere promises.