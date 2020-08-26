The proposal is sure to spark intense debate, the latest in the long history of disputes over how to revitalize the Delaware River waterfront and where to put sports complexes in Philadelphia. The team wants to move out of the Wells Fargo Center, which it shares with the Flyers and is owned by Comcast Spectacor, by the 2031 season, according to a planning document viewed by The Inquirer. The document is a draft of talking points assembled to help the Sixers lobbying efforts with elected and other officials.