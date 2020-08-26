The Philadelphia 76ers are exploring the possibility of building a new basketball arena at Penn’s Landing, and the team has launched a lobbying campaign to get local officials behind a plan to help finance construction with taxpayer support, The Inquirer has learned.
The proposal is sure to spark intense debate, the latest in the long history of disputes over how to revitalize the Delaware River waterfront and where to put sports complexes in Philadelphia. The team wants to move out of the Wells Fargo Center, which it shares with the Flyers and is owned by Comcast Spectacor, by the 2031 season, according to a planning document viewed by The Inquirer. The document is a draft of talking points assembled to help the Sixers lobbying efforts with elected and other officials.
The Sixers are proposing to finance the project using a Neighborhood Improvement Zone, a state program that can allow development bonds to be issued based on future tax revenues from businesses within a certain area. The program was used to fund the construction of an arena in downtown Allentown. It’s not clear what the boundaries of the proposed NIZ would be.
The Sixers did not immediately comment Wednesday.
The proposal comes as the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation continues a years-long effort to reshape Penn’s Landing, and as the city moves forward with a separate project that will “cap” Interstate 95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, building a park over the highway that has long cut off Philadelphia from the waterfront.
The team is courting local officials on City Council and in the Philadelphia delegation to Harrisburg to support the effort.
State Rep. Stephen Kinsey (D, Phila.), who chairs the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, has invited other elected officials to a virtual meeting Friday with Steve Crawford, a lobbyist hired by the Sixers. The invitation, obtained by The Inquirer, refers to the project as “a major economic development project in the City of Philadelphia.”
Kinsey’s office did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday. Crawford did not immediately comment.
The political calculus for Mayor Jim Kenney could be complicated, with different segments of the coalition that helped elect him potentially on opposite sides of the issue. Progressive activists, for instance, are likely to oppose using taxpayer resources to help a team owned by a pair of billionaire investors, Josh Harris and David Blitzer. The building trades unions, on the other hand, may support a project likely to produce a large number of jobs for its members.
Kenney’s office did not immediately comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
-Staff writers Chris Brennan, Laura McCrystal, Keith Pompey, and Andrew Seidman contributed to this article.