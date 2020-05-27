The coronavirus had made voting a bit different this year. While the deadline to request a mail-in ballot now passed, it is still critical for the ballots to be received by the county’s election office by 5 p.m. on Election Day. The earlier they are mailed in, the better. Philadelphia will also have fewer voting locations than usual, so if you are planning to vote in person, make sure that you know where your new location is — and don’t forget to bring a mask.