The Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections is apparently doing such a effective job in their coronavirus response that they are bringing people felled by the disease back to life. On December 21st, DOC’s COVID-19 Dashboard showed that the number of people incarcerated who died of coronavirus in Pennsylvania’s state prisons was 65. The next day that number went down to 58.
But it wasn’t a Christmas miracle. It was just the latest and most egregious example of data errors and lack of transparency by the DOC on coronavirus behind prison walls.
On the same date that seven fatalities disappeared from the data, so did nearly 25,000 tests, 11,000 of which were positive. The number of people who recovered also went down from 10,103 to 2,584.
The unexplained change in data wasn’t the first time, nor the first discrepancy.
The dashboard for December 14th showed that a person incarcerated in SCI Forest had died of coronavirus. However, in a press release last week DOC announced that the first death at SCI Forest was on December 22nd.
Philadelphia’s Amistad Law Project found multiple instances in which the reported number of positive cases went down in specific prisons, without explanation.
According to a DOC spokesperson, there was “system glitch” on the 21st that led to erroneous report of cases and deaths. Other tests were removed because of a deliberate change — in cases when there was both a positive rapid test and lab test for the same person, for example, the dashboard reported two positives. Since the 24th, the dashboard reports individual positive cases.
The early SCI Forest death on the dashboard was an input error.
Data errors happen. But for data to be trustworthy, changes need to be transparent. The change in how tests are counted was not explained publicly. The language on the dashboard was not updated. It is also unclear if the dashboard data before and after the change is comparable — making analysis of trends unreliable.
Tracking trends is key. From mid-March to mid-October 11 people incarcerated died of COVID in prison. In the months since, another 51 died.
The data is particularly important because it is one of few windows into the state’s prisons. Since March, visitations were cancelled, though capacity for video calls has increased. Family members have minimal ability to asses the risk to their incarcerated loved ones.
Last week, Spotlight PA reported on family members who weren’t informed by DOC on their loved one’s severe COVID-19 illness or death.
Claire Shubik-Richards of the Pennsylvania Prison Society says that the issue with the COVID-19 dashboard is just one manifestation of an inability to track basic issues, including who is incarcerated and why.
Case in point: when Gov. Tom Wolf instituted a reprieve program in April as part of the coronavirus effort, DOC estimated that 1,200 people would be eligible. The actual eligible pool was much smaller and fewer than 200 actually received reprieve.
If the Pa. DOC can’t be accurate and transparent about their data, it sheds doubt on their ability to be transparent about how they are handling COVID-19. Behind every number is a life, and far too many are being lost in prison during this pandemic.