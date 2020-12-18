Prison should not carry the risk of an unintentional death sentence. There is no current release valve for the state prison population at DOC’s disposal. The only way to let people who are at high risk of death or severe COVID-19 illness out is through reprieve. The governor can’t even unilaterally pardon or commute a sentence without a recommendation from the board of pardons — a slow and at times contentious process that has been utilized more under the leadership of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman but still reviews only a few dozen cases a year.