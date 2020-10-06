Because QAnon is so over the top, it is easy to dismiss it as a fringe confined to the darkest places on the internet. But that is far from true. There have been multiple violent incidents inspired by QAnon, and at least one murder. Moreover, QAnon has been hijacking the serious issue of child trafficking. In August, QAnon supporters held rallies in more than 200 cities across the country under the banners of “Save the Children” and “Freedom for Children” — language that makes the conspiracy theory seem more palatable for newcomers.