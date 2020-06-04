Now that we see how easy it could have been done, it’s hard not to see its continued presence for the past three years as either serious blindness to the racial pain that defines this city or worse, a provocation – a continual reminder that threat and force loom over too many of our citizens and discourages dissent. The fact that the statue was one of the first things cleaned up on Sunday morning following the protests was also an act of blindness or provocation. Neither option is palatable.