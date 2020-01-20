Rhynhart acknowledged these actions but told The Inquirer the city has not fulfilled the main recommendations of the audit. The first would be to centralize reporting and investigation of complaints rather than have complaints handled by the individual departments from which they are generated. The city — which has a unit that serves as a clearinghouse for complaints, but which doesn’t investigate all cases — argues that employees would be more comfortable handling complaints within their own departments. That deserves rethinking. Departments can vary widely in how they respond to complaints, and internal politics should not influence the outcome of sexual harassment investigations. That’s exactly what happened recently in the police department when a woman was retaliated against for complaining. Ultimately, Commissioner Richard Ross resigned. This was a clear case of a department’s failure to adequately respond to complaints.