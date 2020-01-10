A Philadelphia Museum of Art executive entered into relationships with female subordinate art museum staffers while dangling possibilities for professional advancement, according to an account of his tenure published today in the New York Times.
Joshua R. Helmer, who worked at the museum as assistant director of interpretation starting in 2014, pursued several women during his time there, the report says.
Helmer, 31, and the museum separated in February of 2018, and he is now executive director of the Erie Art Museum.
Helmer declined to discuss his relationships with the the Times, only saying that he followed museum policy. Of his separation from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, he told the newspaper: “It was just my time. I was looking for new opportunities.”
Beyond acknowledging that Helmer was employed by the museum from 2013 to 2018, the art museum declined to comment on any aspect of the situation surrounding his time there or the circumstances of his departure. The Times story says managers at the Art Museum had been made aware of concerns about Helmer, but that it was unclear what happened to the complaints.
Several current and former art museum staffers told the Inquirer that Helmer was viewed as a “golden boy,”’ and a favorite of Art Museum director and CEO Timothy Rub.
Rub, in a statement released Friday, said it was "vitally important to me as director of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to create and sustain an environment in which all of our employees feel valued and respected, and where they are comfortable sharing any concerns they may have about the workplace. This is not simply an obligation, but also a strongly held belief. For this reason, it is deeply upsetting that any staff members would feel that their voices are not heard. We will continue to work tirelessly to address any such issues.
“Our topmost priority is to ensure that the museum is a place we can all be proud of, free from harassment or inappropriate behavior of any kind," he continued. "If we learn of any complaints of this type or are notified of violations of the museum’s policies, we will move to address them and to take appropriate action regardless of when the behavior is reported to have occurred.”
An art museum spokesperson declined to confirm or deny if a legally binding non-disclosure agreement constrained art museum comment on the matter.
Asked about Helmer, Art Museum board chair Leslie Anne Miller also declined to comment on Friday,.
Art museum policy encourages employees to report instances of perceived discrimination or harassment to supervisors. Or, if that is not feasible, to the human relations department. In place since February of 2010, the policy explicitly cites “demands for sexual favors in exchange for favorable or preferential treatment” as prohibited behavior.
The women named in the Times story, contacted by the Inquirer in recent weeks — none of whom still works for the Art Museum — either declined to comment or did not respond to messages. Four of the women the Times spoke with acknowledged that they entered consensual relationships with Helmer, the article says.
Helmer joined the staff of the museum in September of 2013 as a Kress Interpretive Fellow in the European painting department.
The following year, he was named assistant director for interpretation, a new position in the education department that gave him wide latitude in crafting the museum’s public face — from editing labels in galleries across all curatorial departments to creating new digital presentations to entice the public.
“The goal of interpretation is finding where knowledge and curiosity meet,” Helmer said in an announcement of his hiring published in the Art Museum’s 2014 annual report.
Although his post as assistant director was mid-level, Helmer was given considerable leeway in his work, current and former art museum staffers told the Inquirer.
“While at the PMA, Josh was tasked with leading the museum in a complete rethinking of how it engaged its nearly 800,000 visitors a year,” said Erie Art Museum board president Stephen Porter in a May, 2018 social media post announcing Helmer’s appointment as the Erie museum’s new executive director.
Helmer’s former colleagues at the art museum described him as reviewing the galleries, always with an eye toward making the art more accessible to the public. In the case of labels, that meant keeping them short and snappy, under 100 words.
He ran into some push-back from curators, particularly when it came to a few of the museum’s signature works.
He wanted to cut the lengthy label on Thomas Eakins’ The Gross Clinic but relented when curators balked, arguing the significance of the painting as a great art work, and as a pivotal part of 19th century science, medicine, and Philadelphia urban history. Helmer relented.
In October, he was singled out in an ARTnews story entitled "Museum Directors Under 40: A Brief History of 20 Young Leaders Who Helped Shape Their Institutions.”
The trade journal gave him the honor — one also achieved by legendary U.S. art museum leaders such as Thomas Hoving, Metropolitan Museum of Art director in the 1960s and ‘70s, as well as the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s own late Anne d’Harnoncourt.
“ARTnews is a very, very big deal in the national and international art world,” Helmer told the Erie Times-News. “This one is kind of cool.”