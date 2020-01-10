Rub, in a statement released Friday, said it was "vitally important to me as director of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to create and sustain an environment in which all of our employees feel valued and respected, and where they are comfortable sharing any concerns they may have about the workplace. This is not simply an obligation, but also a strongly held belief. For this reason, it is deeply upsetting that any staff members would feel that their voices are not heard. We will continue to work tirelessly to address any such issues.