Americans may go hungry, but Trump’s $300 million ballroom proceeds apace | Editorial

As the government shutdown drags on, the widespread destruction of the country under Donald Trump and the Republicans who control all three branches of the federal bureaucracy is coming into full view.

Roughly 42 million Americans — including nearly two million in Pennsylvania — won’t receive SNAP benefits in November if the shutdown continues. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program helps low-income people and families buy groceries.

During previous shutdowns going back at least 20 years, the government made sure to continue to provide food assistance to the most vulnerable citizens. But the Trump administration said it will not tap emergency funds that are available to pay for federal SNAP benefits.

Meantime, while low-income people go hungry, there is no stopping Trump’s plan to build a $300 million ballroom at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Despite the shutdown, construction crews demolished the East Wing of the White House to make way for the 90,000-square-foot building — which will dwarf the 55,000-square-foot main section of the White House.

Trump continues to remake the so-called People’s House into a residence more in line with his gaudy taste. The Rose Garden has been paved over, and the Oval Office has been transformed into a gilded cage.

The Palace of Versailles-like makeover fits with Trump’s disregard for average workers, even in red states: Let them eat cake!

In addition to cutting off food assistance, health insurance premiums for millions of people who buy coverage through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, are set to double or triple.

The projected jump in premiums — stemming from the earlier passage of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act — is what led to the government shutdown.

As a refresher, Trump’s signature legislation, which passed Congress on a party-line vote in July, extended huge tax breaks for corporations and wealthy individuals, while enacting cuts in safety net programs, particularly Medicaid and food stamps, potentially leaving millions uninsured.

Under the GOP’s plan, the rich get richer, the poor get punished, and the middle class gets squeezed.

Polls show voters hate the Big Beautiful Bill, and most blame Republicans for the shutdown. But rather than negotiate a resolution, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) dismissed members of Congress, who continue to get paid for doing nothing.

Trump is the key player in the shutdown negotiations, since the GOP lawmakers who control the House and Senate do nothing without his approval. But he is out of the country, trying to cut trade deals in Asia, while breaking into embarrassing dance moves and talking up an unconstitutional third term.

Meanwhile, amid the chaos and dysfunction, major corporations line up to pay tribute to Trump. Dozens of companies and wealthy individuals have pledged tens of millions of dollars toward the president’s ballroom, which, in a few months, has ballooned in price from $200 million to $250 million and now $300 million. (Never mind that the East Wing’s lost history is priceless.)

The corporate bootlickers funding Trump’s pet ballroom project include Apple, Amazon, Comcast, Google, Lockheed Martin, and Microsoft. The tax-deductible donations by major companies and wealthy individuals have raised ethical concerns, since many have business before the government.

The Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, shamed itself by writing an editorial endorsing the demolition of the East Wing. He and the other corporate chieftains who ante up for the ballroom will undoubtedly be among those invited to lavish state dinners and schmooze fests — funded by taxpayers.

The contrast could not be more clear: Trump is building a ballroom to host American oligarchs while millions of vulnerable people are left on their own when it comes to food or health insurance.

The president once claimed he was going to drain the swamp. Instead, he’s just adding his own gilded touches to it.