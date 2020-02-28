Cleaner streets are an important goal. But the street sweeping plan could also be a useful Trojan horse for a mayor who is confronting the environmental, safety, and health demands imposed by increasing congestion in our streets. We like to rail about the role of delivery trucks in street congestion. But car ownership in the city is certainly a factor. The city has issued roughly 50,000 residential car permits. But that’s only a fraction of the number of cars that actually live here. According to American community survey reports from the Census and reported by Governing magazine, Philly’s rate of car ownership is 1.05 per household. Which means at least 600,000 live here. According to Penn Dot figures on car registration data, that number is closer to 700,000.