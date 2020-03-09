Elizabeth Warren’s withdrawal from the presidential race is disappointing on many levels, not least of which is another lost opportunity to turn the tide on the ongoing erosion of reproductive rights. Sure, you don’t have to be a woman to support reproductive rights (and not all women support such rights). But the fact remains that until more women achieve positions of political power, the erosion will continue, and we will continue to have to light candles for the continued good health of an 86-year-old Supreme Court justice so that the gender balance on the highest court doesn’t get even worse.