The blame for years of deficit funding and the resulting neglect of aging facilities rests with the state. But the city as a whole has a responsibility to address this crisis. Mayor Kenney managed three years ago to wrest control of the city’s schools from the state. But local control is not just a management structure. Local control means the city is ultimately responsible for its schools. The buck stops at City Hall, and that means the mayor should step forward as a loud and galvanizing force and use the weight of the city — including its institutions, its business community, unions, and, yes, its budget — to get on top of this.