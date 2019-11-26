A near-miss between an SUV illegally traveling in the bike lane and on the sidewalk in order to get around a Philly trash truck near 21st Street likely was one in any number of congestion-related close calls on a recent morning in Center City. On weekdays, the number of daily “person trips” — a way experts measure all kinds of movements — increased from 450,006 in 2010 to 554,945 in 2015 within the area between Callowhill and South Streets and the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers, according to the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission. Conflicts among private cars, trash trucks, ride-sharing vehicles, delivery vans, buses, cyclists, and pedestrians are a consequence of growing economic and residential vitality, but the visible lack of progress in managing the issue is the product of a sluggish, bureaucratic approach.