While we hope both the President and First Lady complete a full recovery, it is impossible to ignore the risk in which the man who controls the nuclear codes has put himself and others. On the morning before his positive test, Trump met supporters and donors in New Jersey — unmasked. Earlier that week, Trump mocked Joe Biden in the debate for wearing a mask. Now it is because of his reckless behavior that the commander-in-chief needs to run the executive branch from his quarantine room in the White House, and contract tracers all over the country face the Herculean task of tracking down all those with whom he came into contact.