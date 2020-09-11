Except for the date — Tuesday, Nov. 3 — nearly everything about this year’s presidential election process has become contentious. This is especially true of voting, a formerly straightforward exercise that’s become fraught with partisanship, confusion, or even fear. A deadly pandemic and a divided electorate have eroded trust in the safety and integrity of casting and counting ballots. Avoiding a debacle will require voters, regardless of party, to educate themselves and demand clarity and transparency from election officials.