In fact, in the same year, a key report on the intersection of policing and mental illness was released by The Treatment Advocacy Center. It found that the mentally ill make up a disproportionate total of those killed in police encounters. The report maintains that the risk of being killed while being approached or stopped by law enforcement is 16 times higher for individuals with serious mental illness; and at least least a quarter and up to half of police-involved shootings involve people with mental illness. Unfortunately, a program by the Justice Department to collect mental health information in cases of police shootings was suspended.