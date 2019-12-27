The stability of neighborhoods and of property values impacts us all. And typically, these discriminatory practices are allowed to thrive in the dark. The federal government’s role in banking regulation and oversight to protect the consumer is a practice of the past. Now, it’s up to other arms of government, like City Hall or the Attorney General’s office, which has fought against redlining, to step up. For the rest of us, it’s time to stop scratching our heads and wondering how to fix our ills and be more clear eyed about who may be causing them.