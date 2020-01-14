In recent years, grassroots pressure has pushed some local governments to begin grappling with the causes of income inequality and the poverty it helps feed. Not everyone is in favor of local governments grappling with income inequality and workers rights; many dub it “municipal socialism.” But consider the impact of lost wages on the economy as a whole, not just individual workers. In fact, according to Temple’s report, in any given workweek, Pennsylvania workers lose between $19 million and $32 million in wages. That leaves a big hole in local and regional economies.