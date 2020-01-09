The report — and the public shaming of employers — marked a big shift from the office’s relative obscurity and inaction in previous years and a result of increased attention on the office. Advocates lobbied City Hall last year for more funding for the office, pointing to the office’s lack of resources despite the Kenney administration’s and City Council’s increased emphasis on worker protection laws. The result, advocates said, was that the city was passing some of the most progressive worker laws in the country but lacked the ability to enforce them or educate workers about them — essentially rendering the laws toothless.