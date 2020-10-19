Mother and son are buried atop each other in the same plot at Mount Lawn Cemetery. After the graveside service Wednesday, about 300 people met up at Conway Park for a celebration of their lives. It took place on a beautiful sunny afternoon. A DJ played rap songs that Eric had recorded under his stage name, “Stop-Lee,” with Eldridge, who went by “El-Drex.” Attendees posed for photos by a truck bearing a billboard-sized photo of Eric and Eleanor standing with their arms around each other.