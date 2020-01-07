But reporters for the New York Times confirmed the government — as has been the case throughout the current Iran crisis — has been lying and that, in fact, about 200 people had been detained for longer than normal at the Blaine, Washington, crossing. One of them was Negah Hekmati and her family, including her traumatized 5-year-old son who wanted to know if he was being sent to jail. “My kids shouldn’t experience such things,” she told the newspaper. “They are U.S. citizens. This is not O.K.” Asking citizens and permanent U.S. citizens about things such as their political views — as has been alleged in this case — is indeed unlawful.