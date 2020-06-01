This was Brown’s desperate message to me after I’d walked through the devastated interiors of two of the phenomenal supermarkets he built and runs in low-income neighborhoods that used to be food deserts. The scene inside his Fox Street and Parkside stores — I saw them both with my own eyes — was staggering: computerized machinery broken, food in piles on the floor everywhere. And lines of cars outside pulling up to shop, only to be turned away, one after the other.