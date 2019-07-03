He would warn against the kind of political partisanship that impelled Trump to debase the Normandy cemetery and is undermining democracy. “The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism,” Washington said in his Farewell Address. He added: “But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism.”