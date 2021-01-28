Supporters of the far-right Third Way (Der Dritte Weg) neo-Nazi political party march on the 30th anniversary of German reunification in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Several radical groups, including the Third Way as well as coronavirus skeptics preaching the overthrow of the German government, are taking to the streets in Berlin. The Third Way has been active since 2013 and is an offshoot of the mostly defunct far-right NPD (National Democratic Party of Germany).